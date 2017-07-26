Our Hayley places 8th in the World X Games



LOCAL Mansfield girl and Australia’s number one female Street skater Hayley Wilson, 15, has had the experience of a lifetime when she was recently invited to compete in the X Games in Minneapolis, USA.

To make that experience even more memorable Hayley came in 8th position overall in her category of female street skateboarding.

The X Games is the biggest and most prestigious action sports event in the world and includes disciplines such as skate boarding, BMX, motor cross and Mega Ramp.

Athletes are selected from right across the world by a panel who have been following their national and international success.

There were only 18 places from across the globe available in the female street skateboarding so when Hayley was invited to compete she could not believe her childhood dream had come true.

The X Games events were all sellouts and took place in US Bank Stadium which seats 100,000 people.

