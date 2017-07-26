Pam retiring after 50 years in the newspaper industry



TOWARDS the end of 1992, journalist Pam Zierk-Mahoney rocked up for her first day of work at the Mansfield Courier.

Having already spent 30 odd years in and out of the media industry, it might well have been her first day on the job – but it was certainly not her first day in the industry.

Some 25 years later and Pam is finally retiring.

“My first stint with the Courier was some four years after which I went off and did some other things – but still connected with media or public relations,” Pam said.

“Having returned to the Courier in 2007 and working first part time and then in 2009 taking on the senior journalist position, it’s become my home away from home,” she said.

“It has been more than just a job to me – it has been a place for me to meet new and interesting people, and some of the staff that has come through the doors have become my closest friends.”

