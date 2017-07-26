Whether personal or professional, Matthew is all about community



MAKING his move to Mansfield three and a half years ago, Matthew Currie was looking for a place to raise a young family.

“Mansfield was just right – it has so much to offer, there are great schools and the place just felt like more of a community,” he said.

“It’s a town also where people tend to get you involved.”

Matthew’s community portfolio is testament to that.

As a member of the Bonnie Doon Football Club Committee, the treasurer on Mansfield Primary School’s School Council and treasurer on the board of Mansfield’s Autism Statewide Services (MASS), Matthew has slotted nicely into town.

But many would know Matthew for his role as branch manager at the Mansfield Community Bank (Bendigo Bank), which he has owned since moving to Mansfield.

