Baby Bomberettes get club’s only win on day

BONNIE Doon took on Tarrawingee who sat one spot above them on the ladder so the team knew Saturday’s game was going to be a challenge.

With Chrissy out for three weeks the team has had to shuffle around, with Cass McCormack coming out of defence and heading into goals with Macca.

The girls had a great start to the game and kept with Tarrawingee in the first quarter only going down by five.

We were happy with the way we had stuck with them and wanted to keep it up.

The defenders had a great game with Ange and Darcy putting lots of pressure on Tarra’s goalers, who were very accurate.

Along with the pressure out front from Marnie and Natalie the Tarrawingee attack end didn’t have it all their way.

