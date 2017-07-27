Hydro powers ahead at Telephone Box Junction


Categories: Environment, News
Tags: , ,
AUSTRALIA FIRST: Mt Stirling’s Telephone Box Junction has become Australia’s first 100 per cent renewable powered Alpine Hub, after the recent completion of the micro-hydro power project on the mountain.

MT Stirling’s visitor hub at Telephone Box Junction is now Australia’s first Alpine Hub powered year round by renewable energy.

The visitor hub is now powered by a contemporary micro-hydroelectricity system designed to have minimal impact on the environment.

It has replaced a large diesel generator, which was at odds with the natural environment.

The hydroelectricity system has been installed on Mt Stirling as part of a State Government funded project.

Mt Stirling’s Telephone Box Junction Hub is a fantastic touchpoint for alpine adventurers to learn about the mountain’s history, culture and namely its rich indigenous heritage.

The updated features at the visitor hub will encourage people to stop and learn about what the region has to offer.

