Community survey is in, council bullish on results

MANSFEILD Shire Council’s annual Community Satisfaction Survey results are in, and they are a mixed bag for council.

Some key results from the survey were:

– The top three performing service areas were appearance of pubic areas, elder support services and arts centres and libraries.

– The bottom three service areas were planning permits, unsealed roads and parking facilities.

– Ratings for customer service and overall council direction are both down one point on the 2016 results, rated at 70 and 55 respectively.

– Service such as elderly support services, the library, recreational facilities and family support services are among the top performing services in the 2017 survey, with results in these areas improving on previous years’ results.

– Five of the seven key satisfaction ratings have improved on the 2016 results.

