Molesworth to Yea speed limit to return to 100km/h

AN additional 3.2 kilometres of steel rope barriers will be installed from Cathkin to Molesworth following a special announcement by the Minister for Roads and Road Safety, Luke Donnellan.

Mr Donnellan was in Yea last Friday to sign off on the 10 kilometres of barrier already installed on the Goulburn Valley Highway from Molesworth to Yea.

While there, he announced that further barriers would begin in October, this time running back towards Cathkin.

“Everyone makes mistakes on the road, but no one should die because of them,” Mr Donnellan said.

“That’s why we’re investing $1 billion in life saving safety infrastructure like wire rope barriers.”

Prior to the upgrade, the 10 kilometre section of the Goulburn Valley Highway between Yea and Molesworth had claimed the lives of eight Victorians and seriously injured 13 over a five year period.

