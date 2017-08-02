No answer for Kyabram’s class



MANSFIELD vs Kyabram, a game between a middling young side with an eye to the future and an experienced one built to win now, produced about the result one would expect when the two sides met on Saturday.

The Kyabram Bombers came away 71 point victors and stretched their season record to 14-0 at the Eagles’ Nest.

Luke Walsh played a solid game across centre half back, Ryan Bartlett held strong and Jayden Howes provided penetrating run off the half back line in a few performances that stood out for Mansfield.

