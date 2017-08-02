No answer for Kyabram’s class


Categories: Football, Sport
Tags:
BOMBERS ROLL ON: Jamie Sheahan and Brett Mahoney try to restrain a bullocking Kyabram player during the Seniors’ tough 12 goal loss. PHOTO: Ken Rainsbury

MANSFIELD vs Kyabram, a game between a middling young side with an eye to the future and an experienced one built to win now, produced about the result one would expect when the two sides met on Saturday.

The Kyabram Bombers came away 71 point victors and stretched their season record to 14-0 at the Eagles’ Nest.

Luke Walsh played a solid game across centre half back, Ryan Bartlett held strong and Jayden Howes provided penetrating run off the half back line in a few performances that stood out for Mansfield.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

9:00am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

By Email

classi.mcourier@nemedia.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20