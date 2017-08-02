Plea to dog owners: abide by law


Categories: Community, Featured Stories, News
Tags:
“IRRESPONSIBLE” dog owners are all too often letting their dogs off their leash and not picking up after their pets.

“IRRESPONSIBLE” dog owners are all too often letting their dogs off their leash and not picking up after their pets.

That’s the message from one agitated resident, who says that these problems present a mini-scourge around her Somerset Rise neighbourhood.

“First of all the dog owners who continually have their dogs off leads whilst walking the streets of Somerset Rise, there is a huge off leash park in Mansfield as we all know, so why do they continually keep them off the leash whilst walking them around the streets,“ said one fed-up resident told the Mansfield Courier.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

9:00am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

By Email

classi.mcourier@nemedia.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20