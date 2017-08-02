Premier visits, lauds our secondary college

MSC students, principal share their vision and ask for more state funding to achieve it


PREMIER VISIT: Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (centre) last Friday visited the Mansfield Secondary College and caught up with (back, from left) Tim Hall (principal), Cody Appleton, Rose Hood, Judy Dixon, Darcy Croxford-Demasi, Grace Scales, Amy Dixon-Rielly, Nathaniel Inch and (front, from left) Korey Poole and Kate Thomson to hear how the school can further grow.

VICTORIAN Premier Daniel Andrews visited the Mansfield Secondary College on Friday to preview an upcoming $3.4 million upgrade to school facilities.

Mr Andrews joined Jaclyn Symes (MLC, Northern Victoria) to preview the upgrade that will include a new STEM (Science, Technology Engineering and Technology) centre featuring a visual arts space, science labs and technology spaces.

The project also plans to deliver new courtyards and outdoor facilities.

The school hopes the $3.2 million upgrade will begin before the end of this year and will conclude some time in 2018 to be ready for the 2019 academic year.

MSC principal Tim Hall told the Premier that the school was very grateful to receive the funding, but took the opportunity to lobby Mr Andrews for a further $2 million.

With a fully engaged Premier on-site, the school’s students and principal made their case for the extra funding that would set the school up for the future.

