THE Mansfield Reserves hosted the second placed Kyabram Bombers on Saturday, and after narrowly going down the previous week, were keen to get back to that aggressive style of play that troubles the competition’s best and gets the game played on our terms.

It was a terrific game of Reserves football with never more than a kick or two in the game for the whole day, and the lead changing hands three times in the last four minutes.

Captain Guy ‘Goat’ Murry was BOG.

