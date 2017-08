Categories:

Tags:

CONGRATULATIONS go to Tony Pridham for his great even par round on Thursday.

A quick quote for this week – We all don’t know how we can play so well, and score so bad.

Now for this week’s results.

Tuesday event saw a field of 24 players fronting for a stableford event.

The winner was Bob Speed (22) with 39 points from Oliver Pearson (1) with 37 points.

Ball rundown went to 30 points on a countback.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition