Hunter all set for a huge adventure


READY TO WALK: Young Hunter Jackman will spend five days hiking through the Peruvian Andes, raising money for disadvantaged children in Peru.

Young Mansfield resident Hunter Jackman will set off on the trip of a lifetime in a little over two months’ time.

At just 12 years old, he will spend five days trekking through the most beautiful terrain the world has to offer – the Salkantay Trail.

The Salkantay Trail is the number one alternative to the Inca Trail, both ending up at the 15th-century citadel, Machu Picchu, which is situated on a mountain ridge almost 2500 metres up in the Andes Mountains.

Hunter’s trip – which he will make with his proud dad Lyndsey – will start with a week-long skiing stint in Chile – an experience designed to help the lungs acclimatise.

“The Salkantay Trek starts near Cusco,” Hunter explained.

“It goes up through high mountains and valleys – we will be staying in glass igloos and tents along the trail.”

