Hunter all set for a huge adventure

Young Mansfield resident Hunter Jackman will set off on the trip of a lifetime in a little over two months’ time.

At just 12 years old, he will spend five days trekking through the most beautiful terrain the world has to offer – the Salkantay Trail.

The Salkantay Trail is the number one alternative to the Inca Trail, both ending up at the 15th-century citadel, Machu Picchu, which is situated on a mountain ridge almost 2500 metres up in the Andes Mountains.

Hunter’s trip – which he will make with his proud dad Lyndsey – will start with a week-long skiing stint in Chile – an experience designed to help the lungs acclimatise.

“The Salkantay Trek starts near Cusco,” Hunter explained.

“It goes up through high mountains and valleys – we will be staying in glass igloos and tents along the trail.”

