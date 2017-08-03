Hunter all set for a huge adventure

Young Mansfield resident Hunter Jackman will set off on the trip of a lifetime in a little over two months’ time.
At just 12 years old, he will spend five days trekking through the most beautiful terrain the world has to offer – the Salkantay Trail.
The Salkantay Trail is the number one alternative to the Inca Trail, both ending up at the 15th-century citadel, Machu Picchu, which is situated on a mountain ridge almost 2500 metres up in the Andes Mountains.
Hunter’s trip – which he will make with his proud dad Lyndsey – will start with a week-long skiing stint in Chile – an experience designed to help the lungs acclimatise.
“The Salkantay Trek starts near Cusco,” Hunter explained.
“It goes up through high mountains and valleys – we will be staying in glass igloos and tents along the trail.”