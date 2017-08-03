Renee wanted to be a vet since age three

‘Country girl at heart’ living and working the dream at Mansfield



AS a teenager Renee Nesser remembers sitting with her guidance counsellor at high school, talking about her future.

“She was telling me I needed to have a couple of back-up career options – I couldn’t hang my whole future on being a vet; she just didn’t understand that there was never going to be anything else for me,” the experienced veterinarian recalled.

From the moment she could talk, Dr Renee Nesser knew she wanted to be a veterinarian.

In fact, she recalls her mother telling her to stop “annoying the vets” when they came to visit – before she was even in primary school.

“There was never any doubt in my mind that I was going to do vet science – it was the only thing I ever aspired to be,” she said.

Born and raised in Melbourne, Renee’s family also have a farm out of Benalla.

