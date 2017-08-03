Renee wanted to be a vet since age three

‘Country girl at heart’ living and working the dream at Mansfield


Categories: People, People and Lifestyle
Tags: ,
NEW BUSINESS, SAME FACE: Vet Renee Nesser has opened her own mobile practice and is pleased to be offering her services.

AS a teenager Renee Nesser remembers sitting with her guidance counsellor at high school, talking about her future.

“She was telling me I needed to have a couple of back-up career options – I couldn’t hang my whole future on being a vet; she just didn’t understand that there was never going to be anything else for me,” the experienced veterinarian recalled.

From the moment she could talk, Dr Renee Nesser knew she wanted to be a veterinarian.

In fact, she recalls her mother telling her to stop “annoying the vets” when they came to visit – before she was even in primary school.

“There was never any doubt in my mind that I was going to do vet science – it was the only thing I ever aspired to be,” she said.

Born and raised in Melbourne, Renee’s family also have a farm out of Benalla.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

9:00am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

By Email

classi.mcourier@nemedia.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20