Donkeys are just part of the family at Amelia Rise



Categories:

Tags:

ALLEGRA, Saddler, Poppy, Loretta and Tex.

They are all part of the Hanton family – as much loved as if they were children when in fact, they are rather too hairy to be classed as an inside kind of pet.

The Hanton humans, Deb and John, breed miniature donkeys – and Allegra, Poppy and the rest are some of the cutest paddock companions you’re ever likely to find.

The journey of Amelia Rise – the donkey stud – started more than 10 years ago when Deb decided to fulfil a childhood dream.

“I remember she looked at me one day and said, I want a donkey as a pet,” John explained.

“I looked at her blankly, but I’m her husband – so I knew the right answer was ‘yes dear, whatever you want.”

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

