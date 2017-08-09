Major renovations for local fire station



Categories:

Tags:

THE Mansfield Fire Station will benefit from almost half a million dollars’ worth of renovations with contractors due to start work early next month.

As part of the upgrade a new truck bay will be built into the existing south side car park, along with a larger storage room, new female change rooms and other minor works.

The total cost of the renovation is close to $450,000, with $150,000 being contributed by the Mansfield CFA and the rest coming from CFA Victoria.

“As a group, we do most of the fire equipment maintenance (FEM) here in town and on Mount Buller,” FEM officer and former group captain, Mick Jones, said.

“Over the years the money we earnt from that work has been sitting there, slowly growing – we now have enough to significantly contribute to the works happening at the station.”

Initially flagged as an OHS issue, the space around each parked fire truck falls considerably short of the required 1.5 metre clearance zone.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...