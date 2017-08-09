Mansfield gambles away $1.619 million

Punters’ losses on local gaming machines up $200,000, while statewide punt drops


Categories: News, Top stories
BUCKING TREND: Mansfield Shire gambled away nearly $200k more in 2016/17 on pokie machines despite decreased losses across the state.

PUNTERS in Mansfield have gambled away $1.619 million on local pokie machines during the 2016/17 financial year.

People lost nearly $200,000 more across some 40 machines even though losses across the state decreased.

Other pokie machine players’ losses in the area were: Wodonga $7,517,545, Benalla $5,078,029 and Alpine $2,316,520.

Wangaratta reaffirmed its position as the biggest loser on pokie machines in the North East, punting $8.712 million – half a million up on last year.

According to the annual statistics released last week by the Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation (VCGLR), total expenditure statewide was $2,609,530,060 in 2016/17 – a decrease of 0.25 per cent on 2015/16.

While the losses have risen, Mansfield has made a concerted effort to minimise the negative economic impact of pokie machines within the shire.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

