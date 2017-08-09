Mansfield Under 16s still rolling along



ON Sunday the under 16 boys played their final home and away game for the season at their home ground against the Wangaratta Magpies, escaping the cold with a 61 point victory.

With numbers an issue for the Maggies, Blake and Geordie went across to help them out in what was to be a very ordinary day for footy.

While the under 14s slugged away in wet and slippery conditions, the weather gods waited until the under 16s took the field to unleash hell.

At about the 10 minute mark of the first term, the skies darkened and the rain began to fall.

The rain got heavier, before it eased off and the hail took over.

The hail then proceeded to get heavier until the players were forced off the field.

