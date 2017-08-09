More than a real estate agent – Mark Adams all round good guy



THE Adams family association with Mansfield, Mt Buller and Merrijig – including Mark Adams – goes back a long way.

Although Mark was born and went to school in Melbourne from a very young age his love of the high country grew.

In fact it started in 1958 when Mark’s father, Adam Adams built N’everest on Chamois Road at Mt Buller, then going on to build many of the lodges and the Arlberg Hotel.

“My association though started when I was about three years of age and went to littlies ski school – so I have skied Mt Buller almost all my life,” Mark said.

“I then went on to do kids’ squad, race club and although not a real champion just did what you’d expect me to do – but none of that daredevil stuff.

“I had a ski instructor, Harry Morson, who taught me to do vadels – quick sharp turns needed in moguls.”

