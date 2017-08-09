Our local girls are the new generation



LOOK out everyone, there’s a new movement in town, and it’s females taking over the football landscape.

Quietly going about their business is a group of girls slowly chipping away and perfecting the art of Aussie Rules football.

In all junior grades in Mansfield and the surrounding district girls are participating like never before, and with the success of the AFL Women’s League, it won’t be long before we have our own Daisy Pearce or Erin Phillips.

As coach of the under 14 Eagles, both Larissa Thomas and Mani Foubister have made huge contributions to our side this year and their enthusiasm and willingness to learn is amazing.

