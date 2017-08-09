Record forest firefighters to keep Mansfield safe



Categories:

Tags:

AN additional 15 summer firefighters will be employed in the Hume region after the Labor Government announced recruitment had begun for the 2017 – 2018 fire season.

Some 300 project firefighters will be employed this summer, and a further 49 new permanent forest and fire operations officers will all help keep Victorians safe during the upcoming season.

Advertising for the positions has already begun, with Hume acting assistant chief fire officer, Shaun Lawlor, saying the jobs would make the state safer than ever.

“Advertising commenced this week for project firefighters and 15 permanent forest and fire operations officers in the Hume region,” Mr Lawlor said.

“These forest firefighters are an important addition to our resources as we prepare for the upcoming fire season.”

Forest Fire Management Victoria will have more than 1000 frontline forest firefighters for the 2017 – 2018 season, supported by a further 2000 staff from across the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning, Parks Victoria, Melbourne Water and VicForests.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...