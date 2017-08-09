Smoke free dining on the menu at local pubs

Local pubs proactive as smoke prohibition lands in Victoria


Categories: Community, Council, Featured Stories, News
Tags: , ,
PUBS ON BOARD: Mansfield’s local pub managers (from left) Mark Lindbom (Delatite Hotel), Barry Bord (Mansfield Hotel) and Stewart Hogg (Commercial Hotel) are ready to go as smoke-free dining is now an option at all three venues.

LOCAL businesses have complied with a ban on smoking in all outdoor dining areas while food is being consumed.

The smoking ban came into effect last week, bringing Victoria into line with other states.

The sweeping laws, announced nearly two years ago, are said to be designed to protect the community from exposure to second-hand tobacco smoke.

There was strong community support for the reform at the time, with over 73 per cent of Victorians supporting the introduction of a ban on smoking in outdoor dining areas, according to the State Government’s health website – health.vic.gov.au.

Local businesses have been proactive in preparing for the ban, which covers all outdoor dining areas at restaurants, cafes, take-away shops and licensed premises.

Staff orientations, training and updated signage was all part of the process for local pubs and cafes to ensure their business and their customers are safe from any potential fines.

