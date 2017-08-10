McLeish fuels “drive off” criminal debate



Categories:

Tags:

STATE Liberal member for Eildon, Cindy McLeish (MLA, Eildon), has demanded government action on the rising number of fuel drive off cases.

In a statement made to the Courier last week, Ms McLeish said the current system was failing local retailers and that a zero tolerance for crime was needed.

“The policy of treating fuel drive-offs as a civil rather than criminal matter hasn’t worked,” she said.

“Fuel retailers have reported an increase in drive-offs and other associated criminal behaviours – across Australia, fuel theft costs retailers $60 million per annum.

“We need to send a strong message of zero tolerance in the Eildon electorate.”

However, both of Mansfield’s fuel stations said drive-offs were a relatively minor issue.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...