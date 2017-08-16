100 years of women on the police force



VICTORIA Police proudly celebrated 100 years of women in policing last week.

Mansfield’s own Acting Sergeant Robyn Reed has been in the force for 23 years and has seen the landscape change significantly in that time.

“There are a lot more opportunities now for women in policing,” she said.

“There’s a lot more acceptance for women in the role – and a lot more opportunities.

“And there are a lot more women in the job than there used to be.”

However, Acting Sergeant Reed said that the job is great for anybody, no matter their sex.

“I think people earn respect from their actions, not their gender,” she said.

