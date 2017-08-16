Dear Minister, finish our school

“It’s our community’s opportunity, and it’s our kids’ future,” says principal Tim Hall


Categories: Education, News, Top stories
Tags: , ,
MAN WITH A PLAN: Mansfield Secondary College principal Tim Hall will ask the State Government for extra funding in next May’s budget. Mr Hall says the funding would all but “complete” the college.

MANSFIELD Secondary College (MSC) will ask the State Government for a commitment of between $4-5 million in next May’s budget to “complete” the school.

The funding is an additional request on top of the $3.4 million granted to the school in last year’s state budget to upgrade ageing facilities.

The money would address what the school considers are its most glaring needs – a new indoor gymnasium, an expanded technology and art space, and a further upgrade to the school’s ailing classrooms.

MSC principal Tim Hall says it’s high time the school got on with teaching its students and not concerning itself over maintenance and patchwork.

“If the State Government commits, MSC can be up there with any state school in Victoria,” Mr Hall said.

“We’re ready, our vision is there and we’ve completed the master plan.”

 

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

