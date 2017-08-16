Dentistry is an art form in Mansfield

Things are pearly for Mark and wife Marg after moving to the High Country



MARK Knapp comes from a dental family.

The lineage began when Mark’s great uncle went through Gallipoli with the Anzacs and became a qualified dentist.

“He was a dentist, my great aunt was a dental nurse, my mother was a dental nurse and my father was a dentist,” Mark said.

“I guess my parents expected I was going to follow in the profession – and that’s exactly what I did.”

After graduating from dental school in Adelaide, Mark initially worked for his father in Brunswick and Footscray.

He then set about establishing his own career and that’s when his wife Marg came along.

