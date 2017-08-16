Local roads facing a dismal future



OPPOSITION leader Matthew Guy has slammed the government for failing to invest in rural and regional roads during his recent visit to the Eildon electorate.

“Country roads are falling apart,” Mr Guy said.

“The government is spending more money of the Country Roads and Bridges fund in Melbourne than it is in country Victoria.”

State Liberal member for Eildon Cindy McLeish (MLA, Eildon) recently took the opportunity to invite Mr Guy to inspect the condition of the Melba Highway between Yea and Yarra Glen.

“This was a great opportunity to show Matthew the condition of our major roads, such as the Melba Highway and the state of neglect our roads have been left in,” Ms McLeish said.

Ms McLeish said she was concerned about the condition of local roads following the government’s cuts to the $160 million Country Roads and Bridges Program and a 10 per cent cut in the road asset management budget.

