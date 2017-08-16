Mansfield grapes are red gold as prices rise



THIS year, Mansfield and the Upper Goulburn region saw an increase in wine grape yield and price, with the National Vintage Report highlighting $644,483 of fruit production, with a further $2.8 million coming out of the Strathbogie Ranges.

There were 421 tonnes purchased from Upper Goulburn, sold at an average of $1500 a tonne, which is an eight per cent increase on the previous year.

“I think the results in our region reflect what is going on in the wine industry in general,” said Delatite Winery managing director David Ritchie.

“There has been an increasing demand for Australian wine both domestically and overseas, which is driving demand.

“This is flowing through into grape prices.”

Like many in the industry, David doesn’t see the price rise slowing down any time soon either.

