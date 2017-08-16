Reserves rise, defeat top placed Magpies



THE Mansfield Reserves hosted the Euroa Magpies on Saturday, defeating the ladder leaders by 10 points.

The reserves were keen to get one back on Euroa, after pushing them to within three points earlier in the season.

Welcoming back Patty Marks, Tom Gibbs and big ruckman Wade Clarke to the team sheet from the week before, the reserves are really starting to build a strong group of 26-27 players.

Jamie Carns (best on ground) was back to his electrifying best.

His leg speed and his natural talent were far too much for Euroa.

They tried to shut him down but he played one outstanding game of football.

Patty Marks wasted no time welcoming himself back, kicking the first couple of goals, and Ben Hedin was providing much needed forward pressure.

