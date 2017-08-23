Mansfield puts the freeze on ice



ALTHOUGH 13 community groups will soon receive grants from the State Government to fight against ice and drug addiction, Eildon MP Cindy McLeish (MLA, Eildon) said the funding is not making a dint in the ice problem.

“The government is dropping the ball on this,” she said.

Minister for Mental Health Martin Foley recently announced the third round of Community Ice Action Grants.

“Every local community is different, and we’re proud to be supporting groups to rid their communities of ice through strategies that will work for their area,” said Mr Foley.

He said events like Battle of the Bands competitions, grassroots education programs for sporting teams, forums for indigenous people and the creation of youth groups will enable community groups to reach those most at risk of dangerous drug use.

“We know there is no single solution to stop ice,” said Mr Foley.

