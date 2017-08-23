Mansfield puts the freeze on ice

Community funds its own drug action program


Categories: Community, Health, News, Police and crime, Top stories
Tags: ,
SAY NO TO DRUGS: The Mansfield Hospital team is looking to tackle the community’s ice problem – pictured are (from left) visiting medical officer Will Twycross, director of operations Melanie Green and chief executive officer Cameron Butler.

ALTHOUGH 13 community groups will soon receive grants from the State Government to fight against ice and drug addiction, Eildon MP Cindy McLeish (MLA, Eildon) said the funding is not making a dint in the ice problem.

“The government is dropping the ball on this,” she said.

Minister for Mental Health Martin Foley recently announced the third round of Community Ice Action Grants.

“Every local community is different, and we’re proud to be supporting groups to rid their communities of ice through strategies that will work for their area,” said Mr Foley.

He said events like Battle of the Bands competitions, grassroots education programs for sporting teams, forums for indigenous people and the creation of youth groups will enable community groups to reach those most at risk of dangerous drug use.

“We know there is no single solution to stop ice,” said Mr Foley.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

9:00am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

By Email

classi.mcourier@nemedia.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20