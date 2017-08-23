New partnership formed as concern continues to grow


Categories: Community, Environment, News
Tags:
NO MORE PLASTICS: The first meeting of the Plastic-free Victoria Alliance.

HARNESSING the current groundswell of concern over plastic pollution, representatives from 15 environmental, community and industry groups across Victoria joined forces over the weekend to form a new partnership, Plastic-free Victoria Alliance, with a view to strengthen the response towards the plastic pollution crisis.

Growing understanding of the impacts of plastic pollution in the environment and on society has led to the implementation of effective legislation in other states, like plastic bag bans and container deposit schemes, but not Victoria.

While community actions have resulted in plastic-wise policies in some local councils, such as the Surf Coast Shire, the group expressed their frustration at the lack of legislative action by the Victorian government.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

9:00am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

By Email

classi.mcourier@nemedia.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20