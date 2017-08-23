New partnership formed as concern continues to grow



Categories:

Tags:

HARNESSING the current groundswell of concern over plastic pollution, representatives from 15 environmental, community and industry groups across Victoria joined forces over the weekend to form a new partnership, Plastic-free Victoria Alliance, with a view to strengthen the response towards the plastic pollution crisis.

Growing understanding of the impacts of plastic pollution in the environment and on society has led to the implementation of effective legislation in other states, like plastic bag bans and container deposit schemes, but not Victoria.

While community actions have resulted in plastic-wise policies in some local councils, such as the Surf Coast Shire, the group expressed their frustration at the lack of legislative action by the Victorian government.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...