Seniors dive at line to outlast Saints

THE Mansfield Eagles’ seniors rode timekeeping errors, late lead changes and an unpredictable wind to a heart-stopping three point victory over the Benalla Saints in Benalla on the weekend.

The Eagles had the ascendency in an aggressive first-half display, and with a lead of 20 points, certainly looked the better side.

But second halves this season have been far from the Eagles’ forte, and by early in the last term Mansfield had been reeled in, all of a sudden 10 point in arrears.

Enter Ross Brown and Ben Fagan, who put through consecutive majors to have the Eagles back up by three points, before the Eagles sent bulk numbers back to protect the lead in the dying stages.

But with only seconds left on the clock, Benalla waded through the Eagles’ defence.

Benalla had one last chance, and as Marchbank’s shot looked as clear as day to be sailing through for a goal, Ryan Bartlett pinned on his cape, channelled the great Leo Barry, and clunked the game saving mark.

