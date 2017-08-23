Shining the spotlight on illegal hunters



GAME Management Authority (GMA) officers, together with Victoria Police and DELWP officers combined their efforts to conduct an operation targeting illegal deer spotlighters around the Mansfield area last weekend.

GMA chief executive officer Greg Hyams said the teams targeted state forest, national park and private properties in the Strathbogie Ranges, Jamieson, Woods Point, Tatong, Tolmie, Eildon, Whitfield and the Delatite Arm of Lake Eildon.

“Over the three days approximately 100 hunters and campers were spoken to by our compliance team after numerous complaints of illegal Sambar deer spotlighting had been recently reported by land owners, hunters and a camper to the GMA,” Mr Hyams said.

“Most hunters inspected were doing the right thing, however, a few breaches were detected.

“Officers seized a number of firearms, spotlights and ammunition.

