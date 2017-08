Categories:

Tags:

FAILED sheep dog Dusty not only dodged a bullet and found a better life behind the sled, he’s also recently turned into a bit of a celebrity on the mountains.

Rarely has a Kelpie ever been seen pulling a sled in the snow, let alone being the team leader.

“I have never seen another Kelpie racing,” said Dusty’s owner Brett Hadden from Australian Sled Dog Tours.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...