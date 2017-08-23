Twos take care of Saints


Categories: Football, Sport
Tags:
FULL MARKS: Patty Marks, after returning from injury, has given the reserves a big boost ahead of the finals series. PHOTO: Paul Martin

THE Eagles reserves headed off to the Benalla Showgrounds on Saturday knowing that a win was a must to keep the march towards September on track, and win they did, taking care of business by 93 points.

Things through the week did not go to plan, with a few niggling injuries needing some rest-time along with a few stomach bugs, and the team was forced to make eight changes, which is never ideal.

The team welcomed back James Octigan from a lengthy lay-off, who was great out on the wing.

Any time players of this calibre come back in it always makes a big difference.

Benny Vogelzang (best on ground) kicked six and had a field day, but it was also a chance to play with his son, as Bailey stepped up from the thirds to help us out with numbers.

This was a great moment, and when son hit father lace out with a pass during the last quarter, and father goaled – then son slotted one through himself not long after – it really capped off a good day.

