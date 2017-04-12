Equine Art Prize entries from across Australia



MANSFIELD may just become the rural art centre of Australia following the huge success of the Mansfield District Race Club’s inaugural Equine Art Prize which attracted entries from across Australia.

The national art prize carried a first prize of $8000 which was won by Kathy Ellem and titled “Just One Short Straw” depicting two draught horses eating hay.

Mrs Ellem grew up in North East Victoria and after marrying moved to Queensland to a cattle property.

Since selling this property she has moved back to the North East where she continues to paint and exhibit her works.

The Committee Prize, carrying $1000 and titled “The Finish Line” went to Jos Coufreur who is from Western Australia but grew up for much of his early years in Holland.

Two highly commended prizes of $500 each were awarded to Michelle Chibnall of Edi and was titled “Crossing the Black Range Creek” and Katey Jenvey for her work “Thundering Hooves”.

