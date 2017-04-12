Mansfield calls for extra funding in ‘tough times’



Categories:

Tags:

MANSFIELD Shire Council is among 38 rural councils that have called for significant additional funding from State Government for key projects to sustain the essential health and wellbeing, and infrastructure needs of Mansfield residents.

In a budget submission to the Stage Government, Rural Councils Victoria (RCV) stated it is an alliance representing 38 rural councils across Victoria which make up 79 per cent of Victoria’s land area and have a combined population of approximately 740,000.

While some of these 38 councils have requested at least $4 million annually, Mansfield mayor Paul Volkering believes this shire needs more than $4 million from the State Government to help fund essential, local services and infrastructure including sporting facilities.

Among the wish list of Mansfield residents for sporting facilities alone are a new indoor stadium, all year round indoor swimming pool, and squash courts – all of which will remain on a ‘wish list’ as the costs are just too high for council in its current position to even consider funding.

Other core work such as roads, bridges and drainage are considered more important and also need funding.

Cr Volkering said last week he had personally stated his feelings on funding and what he felt would be needed to make rural councils sustainable in the future – he estimated some $500 million split between the 38 councils.

