Mansfield police resources boost

FRESH FACES ON THE FORCE: Mansfield police has been blessed with the welcome additions of four new police officers. New community guardians include (from left) Melissa Scannell, Matt Nolan and George Crawford. Absent from the photo, but also new to Mansfield, is Leading Senior Constable Richard Cameron.

MANSFIELD police station is now at personnel capacity for the first time in two years.

Recently four new officers joined the local police force.

Acting Senior Sergeant Mick Layton says the addition of new personnel has buoyed the station.

“The members we have now are a real injection,” said Act Snr Sgt Layton.

“At the moment our positions are filled, we have bums on seats and it has certainly given the station a real boost.”

The station has been operating down as many as six members in the past few years.

In some instances the amount of members the Mansfield police station can now draw on has almost doubled.

With the increase of four new members, the Mansfield police station has had a 25 per cent increase of gazetted positions.

 

