Poole-ing experiences of life and love

Building a life together – and staying on - Debbie and Mark Poole have grown in business and life


Categories: People, People and Lifestyle
Tags:
AT HOME: Mark and Debbie Poole (and dog Sophie) are happy to be staying on in the Mansfield district saying – “this is home for us”.

IT has been said many times that those who live together and work together often don’t stay together.

But for Mark and Debbie Poole this can’t be further from the truth.

Mark and Debbie met when they were both young and working in the same field – Adelaide’s casino and have worked and lived together since.

Debbie grew up on the southern side of Adelaide in a lovely setting and being a typical teenager loved horse riding with friends.

“We used to ride at weekends through the foothills of lovely Adelaide, it was like lots of other teenagers at the time,” Debbie said.

Mark on the other hand grew up at Henley Beach and took on being a ‘nipper’ at the local surf club.

“Mark said it is funny but our families are like identical – we come from very similar backgrounds – I can go to her family and Debbie can go to mine and they are all very similar – we both just fit into each other’s families,” Debbie said.

 

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

9:00am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

By Email

classi.mcourier@nemedia.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20