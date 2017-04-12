Seven Peaks Ride another beauty



VICTORIA’S Seven Peaks Ride was held last week with nine riders fronting up for the ultimate Australian Alpine Ascent challenge.

The ride is organised by Mansfield’s own All Terrain Cycles and Cycling-Inform.

The journey asks riders to climb the seven peaks of Mt Baw Baw, Mount Buffalo, Mt Buller, Dinner Plain, Falls Creek, Mt Hotham and Lake Mountain all within seven days.

The ride twists riders up winding mountain roads, around steep turns and past spectacular views right to the top of Victoria’s Alpine resorts.

The riders conquered some of the toughest road climbs in Australia which rival some of the famous Tour de France peaks.

Their journey started at Tanjil Bren where riders rode up Mt Baw Baw, then down to Warburton.

