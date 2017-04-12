Summer cycling season finishes



Categories:

Tags:

WITH the days finishing earlier and nights getting longer the summer racing season drew to a close with the race for the coveted “Road Series Aggregate Trophy” very much at the sharp end with five riders in possible contention and three riders in serious contention and only two races to go.

Over the season 52 individuals have scored points in Thursday night racing, and it was all going to come down to the final two races to decide the overall winner.

A fairy tale ending was possible with a three way tie on the cards, if a particular rider won and two other particular riders came 9th and 10th respectively.

This was not to be, and a clear winner emerged in the dying days of season 2016-2017.

The race on March 23 saw Talia Appleton once again take out the win, with a quiet call to all young people who would like to “have a go” next season, second place was secured by Tony “The Barber” Morris and third was Di Condie (a result which would prove important in weeks to come).

March 30 being the final race of the season saw limit riders once again defy the handicapper with a strong show of group riding.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

