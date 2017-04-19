A tight budget to see council back on track



IN a tight draft budget released yesterday afternoon, Mansfield Shire Council will take no new borrowings, will spend less than $1 million on new assets and is hoping to finish with an underlying surplus of $500,000.

Introducing the budget to council at a special meeting, finance manager Mandy Kynnersley said social issues had been taken into account when setting the proposed budget.

“One of the most significant social impacts is the reduction of funding for the supervision of school crossings,” she said.

Mrs Kynnersley pointed out though that council was lobbying VicRoads for 100 per cent funding from the State Government for this service as all of the shire’s school crossings are placed on VicRoads streets.

Council is expecting overall total revenue (income) of $19.4m which is a reduction from the 2016-17 budget of $900,000.

Total expenditure is estimated at $18.6m – an increase of some $500,000.

