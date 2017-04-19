Mt Buller included in Commonwealth Games bid


STARTING OUT: Mt Buller’s cross country and downhill mountain bike trails would be perfect for introducing the world to the Commonwealth Games events.

MT BULLER has been named as a possible venue for the Greater Victoria 2030 bid for the Commonwealth Games.

Released last week details of the bid, led by the Greater Shepparton City Council, would see a potential Commonwealth Games held across 11 regional cities and regions within the state.

Named “The People’s Games”, Shepparton City mayor Dinny Adem said “what we have unveiled is a first of its kind vision”.

Mt Buller has been designated as the venue for the mountain biking component of the Games because of its established cycling trails, including the Epic Trail and readily available accommodation and restaurant facilities.

“It is great to hear that our world class mountain biking facilities here at Mt Buller have been highlighted as an option for the Commonwealth Games,” Mt Buller Mt Stirling resort management chief executive officer John Huber said.

“If the proposal for regional Victoria to host the Games moves ahead we look forward to discussing further.”

 

