Jamieson welcomes Howqua helpers

ONCE again it is time for the Lauriston Girls June Community Service in Jamieson.

It is a month when the residents of Jamieson look forward to the assistance of the enthusiastic girls from Howqua.

This year a group of 13 students along with their teachers Mr Ridley, Ms Brinkley and Mrs Vague assisted the older residents of Jamieson to clean up their gardens after the autumn fall, cleaning their windows and stacking wood ready for winter.

An annual task for these students, and one most valuable, is that of raking up all the fallen leaves and loading them up to be mulched at the Jamieson green waste.

Gerrans and Matthews Reserve, the church grounds, the museum and the main streets of Jamieson look neat and tidy thanks to the enthusiastic and diligent work of the Lauriston crew.

The Jamieson community loves the help it gets from the girls.

