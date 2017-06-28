Mansfield twos taken apart by the Tigers



Categories:

Tags:

ON Saturday we hosted the Rochester Football Club and with them being fourth and us fifth we knew a solid four quarter performance would be needed to have any hope of getting the four points.

But it wasn’t to be, as the visitors turned up with their A game to give us a football lesson of hard running, spreading from the stoppages and pressure football.

Rochy worked harder for longer and got the rewards posting four first quarter goals and having seven majors on the board by three quarter time to our none.

Adam Mahoney, James Octigan, Nick Egan and Jamie Rekers worked tirelessly through the middle, but we had too many players down on the day and were over ran.

Alex Stephens battled hard down back, Guy Taylor and Jack O’Grady also tried valiantly.

Josh Stefanutti played his first open aged game and brought lots of spirit to the side and Gez Veneman also got through his first game back from a night netball mishap back in October.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

