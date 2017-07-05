All help gratefully received by SES


KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK - Bendigo Bank representative Julia Fitz-Gerald (left) presents the cheque for $782.40 to Mansfield unit controller Tom Thoburne.PHOTO: Wendy Hunt

BENDIGO Bank Mansfield made a donation last week which will assist the local SES in their valuable work.

The cheque was for $782.40, and as Mansfield unit controller Tom Thoburne explained, the money has already been earmarked for an essential item.

While the State Government funds the first response vehicle, deep water boat and storm trailer, all other equipment, including the backup for the first responder and the transport vehicle, are funded by the community.

“This donation will go towards a new inflatable rescue boat for inland river and shallow water rescue,” Mr Thoburne said.

