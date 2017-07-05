Cats conquered, Tatura looms large



TWO new Eagles debuted as an inexperienced Mansfield outfit overcame a persistent Mooroopna by 26 points on Saturday.

Al Bennett and Jack O’Grady were called up from the under 18s and reserves respectively for their first experience of senior football, and both found their feet nicely at the top level.

The match against Mooroopna – one that the Eagles just had to win given the ladder positions of the two sides – wasn’t as comfortable as Mansfield might have liked.

“The first quarter we probably had more inside fifties and wasted a lot of opportunities,” said Mansfield Eagles coach Cam Hotton.

“In the second quarter we used the ball better, lifted our intensity and kicked five unanswered goals.

“We did enough at times when we needed to – we’ll take it,” Hotton said.

