Mayor praises process, fervent public reaction

MANSFIELD Shire Mayor Paul Volkering says that the intense public passion, and the strong criticism council has worn, has been more than welcome during the budget consultation period.

The council received more than five times the amount of submissions it has ever before.

Cr Volkering said that it is the councillors’ job to listen to public feeling.

“Right from the word go, from the first community meeting we had, people were pretty strong about the idea that the shire needs to be a more efficient, leaner organisation,” said Cr Volkering.

“After listening to that and going through the process, you end up with a pretty strong public opinion.

“So our job really is to balance that against what we think is achievable and what we think is the best outcome for everybody – and also balancing that against the continuing provision of services to the community.”

