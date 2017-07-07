Cattle and lamb markets to soften



Categories:

Tags:

ALTHOUGH the cattle and lamb markets have softened slightly in recent weeks, the overall consensus is that markets will hold firm with just the top 10–15 per cent coming off second quality animals.

Widespread dry seasons in New South Wales, Western Australia and many parts of Victoria has seen confidence in the season stall, with up to $100 per head coming off store cattle and heavy lambs losing between $10-$20.

“It hasn’t rained for a while, and that’s now starting to have an effect on the prices we are seeing,” Rodwell’s stock and station agent, Jamie Beckingsale, said.

“At a local level, premium prices that were being paid have come down in the last two to three weeks.

“Secondary lambs and cattle are taking the biggest fall – the good quality stuff is not suffering as much.”

Although Mr Beckingsale said an inch of rain would keep things green in the North East, the chance of a good autumn season was now gone – heavy frosts snapping new growth.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

