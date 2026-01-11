A Total Fire Ban (TFB) has been declared for the North East and North Central districts tomorrow, Monday,12 January.

While tomorrow's conditions in the North East and North Central will be milder, CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan said there are still significant fires in the landscape, with light east to south easterly winds expected as firefighters continue to battle large blazes.

“Despite conditions easing we still need to mitigate all the risk we can so our focus can stay on the fires we already have in these districts,” he said.

“We’re asking people to follow the strict conditions associated with the Total Fire Ban declaration.

"A Total Fire Ban means no fire can be lit in the open air or allowed to remain alight from 12.01am to 11.59pm on the day of the Total Fire Ban.

“I appreciate that a TFB can have an impact on communities and business but be assured these restrictions are reviewed on a daily basis.

"This ensures we get the right balance between mitigation against new fires in the landscape and the needs of communities

“Understand how the increased fire risk will impact you and ensure your fire plan covers all possible contingencies.”

Victorians can find out if it is a Total Fire Ban on the CFA website www.cfa.vic.gov.au, where it is usually published by 5pm the day before a Total Fire Ban.

For more information on what you can and can't do visit the Can I or Can't I page on the CFA website.

Victorians should also make sure they have access to more than one source of information.

They include:

• ABC local radio, commercial and designated radio stations of Sky News

• The VicEmergency App

• The VicEmergency website www.emergency.vic.gov.au

• The VicEmergency Hotline on 1800 226 226

• CFA or VicEmergency Twitter or Facebook